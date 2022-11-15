India has the potential to become a world leader in production of electric vehicles: Berkeley Research

Washington, November 15
India has the potential to become the world leader in electric vehicles production, a research by Berkeley National Laboratory and UCLA said, underlining that making the transition from diesel-fuelled trucks to electric-charged will enable the country to meet the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070.
India imports 88 per cent of the oil it uses and of the total petroleum consumed by the country's transport sector, nearly 60 per cent used by freight trucks.
A study by the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) and University of California, Los Angeles, (UCLA) on Monday revealed that electric trucks would be more affordable to operate than diesel ones and India could become a world leader in producing electric vehicles.
The transition will also help India reduce its reliance on imported oil, improve the air quality, and meet the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070, the study said.
“Electric trucks would be instrumental in enhancing India's energy security and reducing the goods transport cost,” said Nikit Abhyankar, Berkeley Lab research scientist and author of the report ‘Freight Trucks in India are Primed for Electrification’.
Based on India's current grid emissions, electric trucks would reduce greenhouse gas emissions to nine per cent from 35 per cent per kilometre compared with diesel trucks, the report said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he will kill her that day but...' friends narrate their side of story
Delhi Police scanning killer's social profile
Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha's body remained in fridge
To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines
Air India is among the six airlines that have agreed to coug...