India hits out at OIC invite to Hurriyat chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

New Delhi, March 17
India on Thursday hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) for extending an invite to the jailed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Chairman of the separatist All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), to attend its forthcoming meeting of Foreign Ministers in Pakistan on March 22 and 23.
“The Government of India takes a very serious view of actions that seek to subvert the unity of the country or try to violate the integrity and sovereignty of the country. It is highly unfortunate that OIC continues to be guided by a single member’s political agenda rather than focusing on important development activities. We don’t expect the OIC to encourage anti-India actors, organisations engaged in anti-India activities,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on the OIC reportedly inviting APHC to its meeting.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Assembly Session: CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline
New MLAs take oath; Bhagwant Mann administered oath first of...
CM Mann chooses March 23 Matrydom Day for anti-corruption helpline launch
This is the first major announcement made by Mann after he t...
Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab
Sidhu hopes Mann brings back Punjab on revival path with pro...
Bhupinder Hooda meets Rahul Gandhi, then meets Ghulam Nabi Azad; parleys begin on boosting Congress
No one talked of leaving the Congress: G-23 sources; demand ...
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal forgoes pension as ex-MLA
Puts out a tweet to this effect