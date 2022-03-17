India hits out at OIC invite to Hurriyat chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 17

India on Thursday hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) for extending an invite to the jailed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Chairman of the separatist All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), to attend its forthcoming meeting of Foreign Ministers in Pakistan on March 22 and 23.

“The Government of India takes a very serious view of actions that seek to subvert the unity of the country or try to violate the integrity and sovereignty of the country. It is highly unfortunate that OIC continues to be guided by a single member’s political agenda rather than focusing on important development activities. We don’t expect the OIC to encourage anti-India actors, organisations engaged in anti-India activities,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on the OIC reportedly inviting APHC to its meeting.