India hopes for early resolution to Black Sea grain deal impasse

India has expressed concern over the situation in Ukraine and described reports of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure as deeply worrying.

“The conflict has resulted in the loss of lives and misery for its people, particularly for the women, children and elderly, with millions becoming homeless and forced to take shelter in neighbouring countries,” said India’s Permanent Representative at the UN Ruchira Kamboj while speaking at the UN General Assembly on “The situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine”.

“We are concerned about recent developments in the region which have not helped in securing the larger cause of peace and stability. India has supported the efforts of the UN Secretary General in continuing the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and hopes for an early resolution to the present impasse,” said Kamboj.

It was with the participation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, that the Black Sea Initiative on Ukrainian food and Russian ammonia exports and the MoU between Russia and the UN on promoting Russian food products and fertilisers to the world markets was signed a year back.

Its purported humanitarian goals were helping Asian, African and Latin American countries in need.

Russia has refused to extend the deal as it claims the humanitarian corridor has been used as a cover to launch attacks. Moreover, Russia says the deal is actually commercial because 70 per cent of the grain was shipped to middle and high income countries while countries like Ethiopia, Yemen, Afghanistan, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia received less than three per cent.

Kamboj also said the entire Global South had suffered substantial collateral damage and it was critical to duly address their legitimate concerns.

She urged that all efforts be made for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

“The global order that we all subscribe to is based on international law, the UN Charter and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states,” she observed.

