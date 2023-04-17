India hosts 100th meeting under its G20 Presidency

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 17

India celebrated a key milestone in its G20 Presidency today, with the hosting of its 100th G20 meeting, which was held in Varanasi. Besides the meeting of G20 agricultural chief scientists in Varanasi, the day also saw G20 meetings on Health (Goa), Digital Economy (Hyderabad) and the Space Economy (Shillong).

India’s year-long G20 Presidency commenced on December 1, 2022, and would continue until November 30, 2023. In-person participation during India’s G20 Presidency is among the largest ever, say officials. Over 12,300 delegates, from over 110 nationalities have attended G20-related meetings so far. This includes participation from G20 members, 9 invitee countries and 14 international organisations.

As on date, the 100 G20 meetings have been held in 41 cities, covering 28 States and Union Territories. In all, India will host foreign delegates for over 200 G20-related meetings in around 60 cities across India, the widest geographical spread in any G20 Presidency. All 13 Sherpa Track Working Groups, 8 Finance Track Work streams, 11 Engagement Groups and 4 Initiatives have embarked on substantive interactions.

Till date, three Ministerial meetings have been held. The first Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (FMCBG) was held in Bengaluru in February, the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) was held in New Delhi and the second FMCBG meeting was held in Washington DC this month.

Two Sherpa Meetings have been held in Udaipur in December and Kumarakomin April.

During its Presidency, India is also amplifying the voice and concerns of the Global South and developing countries. The Voice of Global South Summit held in January 2023, chaired by the Prime Minister, was attended by 125 countries, including 18 at Heads of State/Government level and others at Ministerial level.