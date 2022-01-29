India in touch with Canada on human trafficking

New Delhi, January 28
On the back foot after four undocumented Indians from Gujarat were found dead on the Canada-US border, the government has said that a number of ideas is under discussion with Ottawa to check irregular migration, smuggling of migrants and human trafficking.
The Canadian authorities have, meanwhile, confirmed the identities of the four persons who died while crossing the Canada-US border in a blizzard. They have been identified as Jagdish Patel (39), his wife Vaishaliben Patel (37), and their two children Vihangi (11) and Dharmik (3).
The post-mortem of the bodies showed that they had died due to “exposure to the outdoor elements”.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has admitted that the tragedy has brought into focus the need to ensure that migration and mobility are made safe and legal and that such incidents do not recur.
To facilitate sustainable and circular mobility, India has proposed a comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement (MMPA) to Canada, which remains under the consideration of the Canadian government, it said. India has pursued similar agreements with the UK and France.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar