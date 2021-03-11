India invites UNSC members for special meeting of Counter-Terrorism Committee in October

PTI

United Nations, August 10

India has invited all members of the UN Security Council for a high-level special meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee in New Delhi and Mumbai in October aimed at highlighting the increase in the use of new technologies by terrorists and exploring the course of action to effectively deal with this threat.

India is currently Chair of the Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee for 2022 and will host diplomats of the 15-nation UN body, including the US, China and Russia, in October for a special meeting on counter-terrorism.

"The growing use of the Internet and social media platforms to spread terrorist and violent extremist propaganda has posed challenges to governments and the tech industry alike," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said on Tuesday.

The continued increase in the use of new technologies to move and store funds, including virtual assets, online exchanges and wallets, privacy coins (EACs) and potential misuse of dual-use technologies pose the risk that terrorists will seek to abuse these systems for terrorism financing and other terror-linked purposes, she underlined.

Speaking at the UN Security Council briefing on ‘Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts’ chaired by permanent-member and Council President for the month of China, Kamboj said there is a need for intense discussions on this subject.

She told the Council that India, as the Chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) will be hosting a special CTC session in Mumbai and Delhi on October 28-29, “highlighting the nature of this threat, member states’ capacity gaps and best practices and exploring the further course of action to effectively deal with this threat”.

Kamboj said the high-level meeting would be in-person and she invited all Council colleagues to participate in the meeting, saying formal invitations would be issued by the CTC Chair later this month.

Earlier, speaking at the UNSC meeting, Acting Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate Weixiong Chen said the forthcoming special meeting of the CTC on the use of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes would be held in October 2022 in New Delhi and Mumbai.

