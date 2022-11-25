India, Iran discuss Chabahar Port

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 24

India and Iran held Foreign Office Consultations on Thursday during which both sides discussed bilateral relations, including political, economic, cultural and consular engagement.

The Iranian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani and the Indian delegation by Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

During the delegation-level talks, the two sides reiterated their commitment to continue cooperation for the development of the Shahid Behesti terminal of the Chabahar Port, stated a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release.

The two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues, including Afghanistan. Kani briefed the Foreign Secretary on issues related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.