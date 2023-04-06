India, Japan agree to diversify cooperation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

India and Japan today agreed to diversify cooperation in new and emerging domains such as defence space and cyber technologies.

The move was announced after the seventh India-Japan Defence Policy Dialogue today. It was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Japanese Vice-Minister of Defence for International Affairs Oka Masami.

A wide range of issues, including service-level exercises and engagements, regional security issues and cooperation in defence equipment and technology, were discussed during the meeting. The Japanese Vice-Minister also presented policy updates from their recently released National Security Strategy and National Defence Strategy.

Both countries appreciated the growing cooperation between the services through staff talks and exercises. They welcomed the conduct of inaugural fighter exercise “Veer Guardian” between the Indian Air Force and Japanese Air Self Defence Force in January this year in Japan.

The Indian Defence Secretary emphasised that both countries should aim at deepening collaboration between the respective defence industries. He also invited Japanese defence industries to look at investment opportunities in India under the “Make in India” initiative. “Both sides agreed to diversify cooperation in new and emerging domains,” a statement by the Indian Defence Ministry said.

India and Japan reiterated their commitment towards a strong defence partnership and agreed to find opportunities to further enhance bilateral cooperation. Both sides also agreed to hold the next Defence Policy Dialogue at mutually convenient dates.