India, Japan conduct maritime drill in Bay of Bengal

- The Navy is conducting a bilateral maritime exercise — JIMEX 22 — with Japan in the Bay of Bengal
- Japan Maritime Self Defence Force ships are led by JS Izumo, a helicopter carrier modified to fly the F35-B fighter jets
- The Indian Navy is being represented by warships Sahyadri, Kadmatt and Kavaratti
- The Navy has also joined a multi-nation naval exercise in Australia.
