India, Japan hold talks on bilateral cooperation

New Delhi, July 27
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held wide-ranging talks with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi, covering the entire expanse of bilateral cooperation including in the Indo-Pacific. The talks took place hours after Hayashi arrived here on a two-day visit with an aim to review and bolster Indo-Japan strategic ties.
“Warm welcome to FM Yoshimasa Hayashi of Japan on this New Delhi evening. The 15th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue will take stock and chart the way for our Special Strategic and Global Partnership,” Jaishankar tweeted ahead of the talks.
