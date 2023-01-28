India launches world's first nasal Covid vax; Rs 325 a dose

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 27

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled the world’s first intranasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC in the presence of Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Republic Day on Thursday.

iNCOVACC Developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance, it's the first intranasal Covid vaccine to receive approval for the primary two-dose schedule and as a heterologous booster dose.

The launch marks a tribute to the call for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance, a PSU under the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, the vaccine will soon be available privately.

“A rollout of iNCOVACC is expected to begin in private hospitals that have placed advance orders. Initial manufacturing capacity of several million doses per annum has been established, which can be scaled up to a billion doses as required. iNCOVACC is priced at Rs 325 a dose for large volume procurement by state governments and the Centre,” the government said.

Mandaviya said that over 65 per cent of the vaccines supplied in the world were from India. He also stated that ZyCoV-D, the world’s first and India’s indigenously developed DNA-based vaccine for Covid to be administered in humans, including children and adults 12 years and above, was also developed in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology in the Ministry of Science and Technology under ‘Mission Covid Suraksha’ through BIRAC.

iNCOVACC is a cost-effective vaccine which does not require syringes, needles, alcohol wipes, bandage, saving costs related to procurement, distribution, storage and biomedical waste disposal, which is routinely required for injectable vaccines. It utilises a vector-based platform, which can be updated with emerging variants leading to large-scale production within a few months. These rapid response timelines combined with the ability of cost-effective and easy intranasal delivery makes it an ideal vaccine to address future infectious diseases.