India lays emphasis on climate-resilient grains

Geetanjali Gayatri
Chandigarh, March 30
Making agriculture climate smart to deal with the changing weather patterns and developing climate-resilient varieties of grains are the government’s priority as G20 nations deliberate on making agriculture more sustainable.
On the sidelines of the ongoing second Agricultural Deputies Meeting of the Agricultural Working Group of the G20 summit here today, India is hard selling millets to the world in a year that is being celebrated as the International Year of the Millets. Also, the Centre is preparing to launch a seed traceability portal to ensure that quality seeds reach farmers.
Going strong
In spite of a heat wave last year, India could still register a bumper production of wheat. That means
heat-resistant varieties were able to overcome the adverse effects of weather conditions. —Samuel Parveen Kumar, Joint secy, Ministry of agriculture & farmers welfare
Samuel Parveen Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said India was coping with climate change by developing climate-resilient grains.
“India has developed heat-resistant varieties of wheat. Last year, there was a heat wave. We could still register a production of 106 million MT. That means the heat-resistant varieties were able to overcome the adverse effects of weather conditions,” he said.
India is using the G20 presidency to pitch for millets by reaching out to various countries and having several events across the globe.
Kumar said the State Millet Missions in some states were promoting millets through high-yielding varieties and better seeds.
Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said the government’s effort was to strike a balance between remunerative prices for farmers and affordable prices for the common man.
To a question on whether now-repealed agricultural laws would be re-introduced if the BJP came to power in 2024, the minister said the interests of the farmers were paramount. “Nothing will be done without taking farmers on board,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
NATO keen to engage with India, says top official
‘NATO has shifted noticeably in its engagement with nations ...