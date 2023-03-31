India lays emphasis on climate-resilient grains

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, March 30

Making agriculture climate smart to deal with the changing weather patterns and developing climate-resilient varieties of grains are the government’s priority as G20 nations deliberate on making agriculture more sustainable.

On the sidelines of the ongoing second Agricultural Deputies Meeting of the Agricultural Working Group of the G20 summit here today, India is hard selling millets to the world in a year that is being celebrated as the International Year of the Millets. Also, the Centre is preparing to launch a seed traceability portal to ensure that quality seeds reach farmers.

Going strong In spite of a heat wave last year, India could still register a bumper production of wheat. That means heat-resistant varieties were able to overcome the adverse effects of weather conditions. —Samuel Parveen Kumar, Joint secy, Ministry of agriculture & farmers welfare

Samuel Parveen Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said India was coping with climate change by developing climate-resilient grains.

“India has developed heat-resistant varieties of wheat. Last year, there was a heat wave. We could still register a production of 106 million MT. That means the heat-resistant varieties were able to overcome the adverse effects of weather conditions,” he said.

India is using the G20 presidency to pitch for millets by reaching out to various countries and having several events across the globe.

Kumar said the State Millet Missions in some states were promoting millets through high-yielding varieties and better seeds.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said the government’s effort was to strike a balance between remunerative prices for farmers and affordable prices for the common man.

To a question on whether now-repealed agricultural laws would be re-introduced if the BJP came to power in 2024, the minister said the interests of the farmers were paramount. “Nothing will be done without taking farmers on board,” he said.