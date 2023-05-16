India likely to achieve SDG goals for reduction in newborn deaths: Top WHO official

PTI

Cape Town, May 16

India, which has taken proactive steps to reduce neonatal mortality, is likely to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal targets in this key area by 2030, a top WHO official has said, citing data on the annual rate of reduction for newborn deaths in the country between 2016 and 2021.

"India has taken important steps to improve the quality of care during labour and childbirth, leading to reduction in maternal deaths. This will also bring better outcomes for newborns," Dr Anshu Banerjee, Director, Department of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing at the World Health Organisation, Geneva, told PTI here.

"If we use the annual rate of reduction for newborn deaths between 2016 and 2021 and apply it to 2022-2030, it is likely that India will be able to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal targets," Dr Banerjee, who was here last week to attend the 'International Maternal Newborn Health Conference' (IMNHC 2023), said.

India has been proactive in taking action to accelerate neonatal mortality reductions, including strengthening policy and planning for newborn health, Dr Banerjee said.

Banerjee addressed several sessions during the four-day conference which was held from May 8-11.

The IMNHC 2023 was hosted by the government of South Africa and AlignMNH – a global initiative funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and in partnership with UNFPA, UNICEF, and the World Bank.