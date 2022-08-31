India lodged 86 rapes daily, 49 offences against women per hour in 2021: Govt data

New Delhi, August 31
India registered 31,677 cases of rape in 2021 -- an average of 86 daily -- while nearly 49 cases of crime against women were lodged every single hour, according to the latest government report on crimes in the country.
The number of rape cases in 2020 was 28,046, while it was 32,033 in 2019, the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) 'Crime in India 2021' report showed.
Among states, Rajasthan (6,337) was on top of the list followed by Madhya Pradesh (2,947), Maharashtra (2,496) and Uttar Pradesh (2,845), while Delhi recorded 1,250 rape cases in 2021, it showed.
The rate of crime (per lakh population) for rape was highest in Rajasthan (16.4) followed by Chandigarh (13.3), Delhi (12.9), Haryana (12.3) and Arunachal Pradesh (11.1). The all-India average rate stood at 4.8, according to the NCRB.
Overall 4,28,278 cases of 'crimes against women' were lodged across the country in 2021, with a rate of crime (per one lakh population) at 64.5. The charge-sheeting rate in such offences was 77.1, the official data showed.
The number of cases of crimes against women in 2020 stood at 3,71,503 and in 2019 at 4,05,326.
The crimes against women category included offences like rape, rape with murder, dowry, acid attacks, suicide abetment, kidnapping, forced marriage, human trafficking, online harassment, among others.
In 2021, the maximum cases of crimes against women were lodged in Uttar Pradesh (56,083) followed by Rajasthan (40,738), Maharashtra (39,526), West Bengal (35,884) and Odisha 31,352, the NCRB showed.
However, in terms of rate of crime against women, Assam (168.3) was on the top of the list for 2021, followed by Delhi (147), Odisha (137), Haryana (119.7) and Telangana (111.2).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter
Gross domestic product had expanded by 20.1 per cent in corr...
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is ...
AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’
Went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal but not al...
Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed
Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer...