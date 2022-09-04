India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: Government data

New Delhi, September 4
India recorded over 1.64 lakh deaths due to suicides in 2021 – an average of nearly 450 daily or 18 every hour, with the figures reaching highest for any calendar year so far, according to official data.
Of those who died by suicide, there were nearly 1.19 lakh males, 45,026 females and 28 transgenders, data from the National Crime Records Bureau’s ‘Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India – 2021’ report showed.
A sharp rise in such deaths has been noticed in 2020 and 2021 as compared to years before the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the data suggested.
In 2020, 1.53 lakh deaths by suicide were recorded across the country, according to the data of NCRB, which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The report showed that the number of suicide deaths in 2019 was 1.39 lakh, in 2018 it was 1.34 lakh, in 2017 it was 1.29 lakh before it spike over 1.50 lakh-mark in 2020 and 2021.
According to the NCRB, it has been compiling suicide deaths data since 1967 when the country had reported 38,829 such fatalities in the calendar year.
It was in 1984 that the number of suicide deaths crossed the 50,000-mark for the first time in the country and it crossed the 75,000-mark in 1991, the official figures from corresponding time period showed.
However, it was in 1998 that the number of suicide deaths crossed the 1 lakh-mark as 1.04 lakh such fatalities were recorded that year, the figures showed.
“There are various causes of suicides like professional or career problems, sense of isolation, abuse, violence, family problems, mental disorders, addiction to alcohol, financial loss, chronic pain etc,” the NCRB said in its annual report for 2021.
The NCRB also said that it collects data on suicides from police recorded suicide cases.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash near Mumbai
Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes...
PM Modi spreading hatred, fear; only benefitting two industrialists: Rahul Gandhi at Halla Bol rally
Makes a pitch for opposition unity ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatr...
Rahul Gandhi re-launch 4.0, as no wants to head Congress: BJP on its price rise rally
Said the real purpose of Congress rally is to save Gandhi fa...
Fans to have 'Super Sunday' as India to face Pakistan again at Asia Cup 2022
India’s Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Cup with k...
Azad spells out agenda of his new party; J-K statehood, land and jobs for locals his main priority
Said name of the party will be decided by people and relate ...