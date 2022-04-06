India logs 1,086 new Covid cases, 71 more deaths

PTI

New Delhi, April 6

With 1,086 new coronavirus infections reported in a single day, India's total tally of Covid cases rose to 4,30,30,925 while the active cases dipped to 11,871, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,487 with 71 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 183 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.22 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,97,567, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 185.04 crore.

The 71 new fatalities include 66 from Kerala.

A total of 5,21,487 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,793 from Maharashtra, 68,196 from Kerala, 40,055 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,154 from Delhi, 23,497 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,199 from West Bengal.