India logs 2,468 new covid cases, 17 more deaths

New Delhi, October 5
India recorded 2,468 new coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4,46,01,934, while the active cases declined to 33,318, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
The death toll climbed to 5,28,733 with 17 more fatalities, which included nine deaths reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8am stated.
The active cases comprised 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid recovery rate increased to 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.
A decline of 1,280 cases has been recorded in the active covid case count in a span of 24 hours, it said.
The daily positivity and the weekly positivity rates were recorded at 1.32 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,39,883, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
