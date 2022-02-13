India logs 44,877 new Covid cases, daily positivity rate dips to 3.17%

Tally reaches 4,26,31,421; toll climbs to 5,08,665 with 684 fresh fatalities

India logs 44,877 new Covid cases, daily positivity rate dips to 3.17%

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file

PTI

New Delhi, February 13

Daily new COVID-19 cases in the country dipped below 50,000 after around 40 days, taking the country’s virus tally to 4,26,31,421, while the active cases declined to 5,37,045, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

India logged 44,877 infections, while the death toll climbed to 5,08,665 with 684 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

A total of 37,379 people had tested positive for the infection in a day on January 4.

The daily COVID-19 cases were recorded less than one lakh for seven consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 1.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.55 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 73,398 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.17 per cent and the weekly positivity rate settled at 4.46 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,15,85,711, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 172.81 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 684 new fatalities include 427 from Kerala and 38 from Karnataka.

A total of 5,08,665 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,387 from Maharashtra, 62,053 from Kerala, 39,613 from Karnataka, 37,904 from Tamil Nadu, 26,060 from Delhi, 23,391 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,990 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Pakistan MP marries third time; 18-year-old wife posts romantic video; politician's angry daughter tells social media to keep her out

2
Trending

Video: Mother in Haryana's Faridabad lowers kid from 9th to 8th floor using bedsheet to fetch her sari

3
Business

CBI books ABG Shipyard, directors in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

4
Business

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, India's original 'Make in India' king, dies at 83

5
Punjab

Punjab polls: Domicile quota, better MSP, better sports infrastructure on NDA manifesto

6
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

7
Entertainment

Even before its theatrical release, Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer 'DJ Tillu' seals Telugu OTT deal

8
Trending

IPL auction: Juhi Chawla 'welcomes' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Jahnavi Mehta to KKR

9
Haryana

Debris tumbles down amid rescue efforts in partially collapsed Gurugram building; residents panic

10
Punjab Election

Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by four hours

Don't Miss

View All
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Top Stories

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...

IPL Mega Auction: Marsh, Warner could start bidding war, and it's 'great' for Aussie cricket

IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer

KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1

Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...

No HC stay on Hry board exams, pvt schools jittery

No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery

It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab

The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...

Cities

View All

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

Amritsar: Empty rhetoric by political parties disappoints Dalits

Covid-19: 26 more test +ve in Amritsar district

Difficult to gauge which way the wind will blow in Patti

Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala tries to woo voters with his oratory skills

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Punjab poll 2022: Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow in Zirakpur today

Mohali: Chargesheet filed against SP, Vigilance

Third wave of Covid-19 in Chandigarh more fatal for comorbid elderly

MBBS aspirants flout Chandigarh quota norms

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Special train carrying around 1,000 devotees set to leave Jalandhar for Varanasi in UP

Jalandhar district reports 50 +ve cases

96 arrested for code violations in Nawanshahr

Three in fray for family's legacy in Hoshiarpur

‘Hijab’ is our crown: Muslim women

'Hijab' is our crown: Muslim women

Langar held to promote interfaith harmony

Now, Modi wears turban in BJP posters

2 men dead, 32 new cases in Ludhiana district

Voters remain undecided, refuse to open up in Ludhiana district

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, celebrates 68th anniversary