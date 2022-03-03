India logs 6,561 Covid infections, 142 deaths in a day

PTI

New Delhi, March 3

India's Covid case tally rose to 4,29,45,160 with 6,561 people testing positive for the infection in a day while active cases declined to 77,152, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,14,388 with 142 more people succumbing to the disease, the data updated at 8 am stated.

It was for 25 consecutive days that India recorded less than one lakh daily cases.

Active cases comprised 0.18 per cent of the total infections while the national recovery rate improved to 98.62 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

A reduction of 8,528 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a day.

The daily positivity rate was 0.74 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.99 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,23,53,620, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.2 per cent.

The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 178.02 crore.

Among the 142 fatalities reported in a day, 96 were from Kerala and 12 from Karnataka.

In total, 5,14,388 deaths have been reported so far in the country with 1,43,706 from Maharashtra, 65,597 from Kerala, 39,969 from Karnataka, 38,009 from Tamil Nadu, 26,127 from Delhi, 23,468 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,178 from West Bengal.