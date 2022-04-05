India logs 795 new Covid cases, 58 more deaths

New Delhi, April 5
With 795 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid cases rose to 4,30,29,839, while the active cases dipped to 12,054, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death toll climbed to 5,21,416 with 58 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprised 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.
A reduction of 543 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.17 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was at 0.22 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,96,369, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 184.87 crore.
