India-made ferry testimony to strong ties with Guyana: EAM S Jaishankar

New Delhi, April 24
India and Guyana are forging a partnership that is fit for the purpose of the contemporary era, EAM S Jaishankar said while addressing the Indian community in Georgetown.
He joined Guyana President Irfaan Ali at the commissioning of the India-made ferry MV MA Lisha. “MA Lisha means friendship. The ferry made in Kolkata is its practical expression. This ferry would enhance connectivity within Guyana. It will provide mobility and economic opportunities for distant hinterlands,” he said.
