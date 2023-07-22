India making great efforts in green growth and energy transition: PM Modi

Panaji, July 22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is making great efforts in green growth and energy transition, and asserted that the country is moving ahead strongly on its climate commitments.
Addressing via video link the G20 Energy Ministers' Meeting, which is currently underway in Goa, he said India had shown leadership in climate action.
"India is making great efforts in green growth and energy transition. India is the most populated nation and fastest-growing large economy. Yet we are moving strongly on our climate commitments," he said.
"We achieved our non-fossil installed electric capacity target nine years in advance. We have set a higher target. We plan to achieve 50 per cent non-fossil electricity by 2030," the prime minister said.
The world looks up to this G20 group for advanced, sustainable, affordable, inclusive and clean energy transition, he said.
