India off to very promising start with its stewardship of G20: US

Washington, March 3
India is off to a very promising start with its stewardship of the G-20, the United States said on Thursday after New Delhi hosted a successful meeting of the grouping's foreign ministers.
"We are deeply grateful to our Indian partners for the way they have led the G-20 to date. And as you alluded to, there is a lot more work to be done over the course of this year, but India is off to a very promising start with its stewardship of the G-20," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.
The India-US partnership was a subject of discussion between Secretary of State Tony Blinken and his counterpart, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in New Delhi, Price said, describing the ties with India as one of the most consequential relationships the US has.
"And that's because we work closely with India on just about everything that is a priority to us and everything that is a priority to India, increasing our mutual prosperity, supporting democracy, addressing the climate crisis, upholding a rules-based order grounded in international law," he said.
