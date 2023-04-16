India on course to grow at 7%, says Sitharaman

Washington, April 15
Observing that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have estimated India to be the fastest-growing major economy in 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the Indian economy will stay on course and is likely to grow at 7% in 2022-23.
Attending the Plenary Meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee at the IMF Headquarters to discuss the priorities identified in the managing director’s global policy agenda, Sitharaman, in her intervention, highlighted that a conducive domestic policy environment, along with the government’s focus on structural reforms, has kept domestic economic activity in India robust.
Consensus among members
There is consensus among G20 members to have a coordinated policy on crypto assets. —Nirmala Sitharaman
In her intervention, she underlined the learning from the pandemic that digitalisation, especially Digital Public Infrastructure, was a positive catalyst for the global economy and how India’s DPI had revolutionised access and created a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Finance Ministry said in a series of tweets. Meanwhile, during a session on Macrofinancial Implications of Crypto Assets with G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, she also said that issues related to crypto assets required immediate attention and the response of the G20 had to ensure that they didn’t lose any potential benefits while protecting economies from harm. India currently holds the rotating annual presidency of G20 countries. Issues related to crypto have emerged as a major point of discussion among G20 countries.
