India scripts history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon; ISRO chief S Somanath hails touchdown

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, August 23

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today scripted history with its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully landing on the lunar south pole, making India the first country in the world to achieve soft landing on the water-rich region of the moon.

Editorial: The lunar leap

With the success of the mission, India today joined the elite club of nations that have been able to gently land their spacecraft on the moon. Only three countries — the US, erstwhile Soviet Union and China — have so far achieved the feat.

S Somanath, ISRO chief

Victory call This moment is unforgettable. It is phenomenal, it is the call of a developed India. It is the victory call for a new India. — Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

In a post on X, ISRO said: “Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft landed on the moon. Congratulations India”. In another post attributed to Chandrayaan-3, ISRO said: “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: India, I reached my destination and you too”.

Launched first in an elliptical orbit around the earth on July 14, the spacecraft, comprising a package of propulsion module and the Vikram lander with the Pragyan rover inside it, was inserted into the lunar orbit on August 5. The propulsion module was separated from the lander on August 17.

While the propulsion module continues to orbit the moon, the distance of the lander’s orbit around the moon was reduced progressively with commands from the Mission Control Complex at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Control Centre (ISTRAC) at Bengaluru.

When the “powered descent” or the final journey of the lander module (with the rover inside it) for the lunar surface began today, the height of the spacecraft was 30 km above the moon. Starting at 5.45 pm, the lander touched down on the lunar surface around 6.03 pm. This was a completely autonomous operation with commands already preloaded on the computers on board the lander.

Bhubaneswar

The descent was divided into three phases — rough braking phase, attitude holding phase and fine braking phase. The first phase, also the lengthiest (over 11 minutes), saw the reduction of the velocity of the descent of “Vikram” from 1,680 metre per second to 358 metre per second.

The orientation of the spacecraft was changed from horizontal to vertical during the next phase. In the last phase, the velocity of descent of the spacecraft was reduced to zero as it gently touched the lunar surface.

Ahmedabad

People watching the live telecast of the event organised at the CSIR auditorium here erupted in joy once the spacecraft settled down on the lunar surface. Similar scenes were witnessed at ISTRAC, Bengaluru. “India is on the moon,” said S Somanath, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief as the spacecraft landed.

In a statement to the media, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh complimented Somanath, Mission Director Mohan Kumar and the entire team for having placed India’s national pride on the moon’s south pole, not accessed by any other space mission so far.

New Delhi

The lander and rover are slated to transmit scientific data back to earth. In a post on X, ISRO said communication link between the lander and mission control in Bengaluru had been established.

The mission life of the lander and the rover is one lunar day which is equivalent to 14 earth days.

Next step: Pragyan rollout from lander

The Pragyan rover will now roll out of Vikram lander following touchdown on the lunar surface. The launch will, however, take time as the rover has to wait for the dust, kicked up during landing, to settle down. If rover rolls out before the dust dissipates, it may damage cameras and other equipment on it.

Glad to be partner Congratulations to ISRO... and congratulations to India on being 4th country to soft-land a spacecraft on moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission! — Bill Nelson, administrator, NASA It’s incredible Incredible! What a way to demonstrate new technologies and achieve first soft landing on another celestial body. Well done, thoroughly impressed. — J Aschbacher, European space agency History made, geography remade There are days when history is made. With the successful moon landing, our scientists have not only made history, but also remade the idea of geography! — Dropuadi Murmu, President Impressive progress This is a long stride in exploration of outer space and, of course, evidence of impressive progress made by India in science and engineering. — Vladimir Putin, Russian President Sweet success, waited for 4 years Really excited to see this grand success. For this, we have been waiting for last four years. The mission’s success is sweet news for us and for the entire nation. — K Sivan, former ISRO chief Will herald brighter avenues The success of our moon mission is sure to herald new avenues in scientific research and discovery. This represents a milestone in the march of the nation. — DY Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India Elated nation, 140 cr aspirations An elated nation with 140 crore aspirations today witnessed yet another achievement in its six-decade-long space programme. Indebted to our scientists. — Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president

#Chandrayaan #China #ISRO