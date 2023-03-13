India once again is largest importer of weapons; accounts for 11 per cent of all such international imports

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, March 13

India has once again emerged as the world’s largest importer of weapons and military equipment, accounting for 11 per cent of all such international imports.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Australia and China are the next four big global importers.

The US, Russia and France are the world’s three biggest exporters with 40 per cent, 16 per cent and 11 per cent global share, respectively.

These trends have emerged from a report released by the Sweden-based think-tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on Monday morning. The assessment was done for a five-year period (2018-2022). The think-tank releases its annual report in March each year.

Titled ‘Trends in international arms transfers-2022’, the report compared two five years blocks—between 2013-17 and 2018-2022—saying Indian arms imports in the global share have decreased.

“Despite this, India was the world’s largest importer of major arms in 2018-22 and accounted for 11 per cent of total global arms imports in the period,” the report said.

Russia remains the largest supplier of major arms to India and supplied 45 per cent of all Indian imports. France met India’s 29 per cent of import needs while the US supplied 11 per cent of equipment. India also imported from Israel, South Korea and South Africa.

The report compared two five-year periods to show that Russia’s share in India’s market was declining. “Russia was the largest supplier of arms to India in both 2013-17 and 2018-22, but its share of total Indian arms imports fell from 64 per cent to 45 per cent.”

Russia’s position as India’s main arms supplier is under pressure due to strong competition from other supplier states, increased Indian arms production and, since 2022, the constraints on Russia’s arms exports related to its invasion of Ukraine.

The SIPRI report said, “India’s tensions with Pakistan and China largely drive its demand for arms imports.”

As per SIPRI, India has been the biggest importer for more than 30 years. “India was the world’s biggest importer of major arms in 2018-22, a position it has held for the period 1993-2022. It retained this position even though its arms imports dropped by 11 per cent between 2013-17 and 2018-22.”

The decrease, the SIPRI report said, can be attributed to several factors, including India’s slow and complex arms procurement process, efforts to diversify its arms suppliers, and attempts to replace imports with major arms that are designed and produced domestically.

Meanwhile, commenting on Pakistan, the report said its imports increased by 14 per cent between 2013-17 and 2018-22 and accounted for 3.7 per cent of the global total. China supplied over three quarters (77 per cent) of Pakistan’s arms imports from 2018-22.