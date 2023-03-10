India our top-tier security partner: Australian PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 9

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday visited the Indian Navy’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Mumbai and termed relations between the two countries as “a partnership that is of increasing strategic importance as we navigate the challenges of our region together”.

Oz to host Malabar exercise The Australian PM formally announced that Australia would host Exercise Malabar for the first time this year. India, Australia, Japan, United States are partners in the Malabar series of exercises.

“There has never been a point in both of our country’s histories where we’ve had such a strong strategic alignment,” the Australian PM’s statement said. Albanese said he could predict that 2023 would be busier than ever for the bilateral defence cooperation. “There has never been a busier or more productive time in our defence and security partnership.”

The Australian PM termed the aircraft carrier as a “landmark capability” while adding that “for Australia, India is a top-tier security partner. The Indian Ocean is central to both countries’ security and prosperity”. Australia and India both depend on free and open access to sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific for trade and economic well-being.

Last year, he said, India and Australia conducted more exercises, operations and dialogues than ever before. The operations included maritime patrol aircraft deployments in each other’s territories for the first time. In November, Indo-Pacific Endeavour and exercise ‘Austra-Hind’ were conducted.

Meanwhile, separately, the inaugural Australia-India General Bipin Rawat Defence Officer Exchange Programme is taking place in India.