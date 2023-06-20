India, Philippines ink MoU for fintech coop

New Delhi, June 19
After having inked a deal for the BrahMos missile systems, India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to further financial technology (fintech) cooperation with the Philippines. The MoU was signed by Ambassador of India Shambhu Kumaran and Benjamin E Diokno of the Philippines Department of Finance.
The MoU envisages the constitution of a Joint Working Group (JWG) co-chaired by Finance Ministries of both countries and comprising senior representatives from Foreign and IT Ministries, central banks, financial sector regulatory institutions and other related agencies as members.
The JWG will identify concrete measures for partnership in innovative technologies, fintech industry, digital governance, payment linkages, creation of interoperable APIs, financial inclusion and other related areas, stated a release from the Indian Embassy in Manila.
Kumaran noted that during their telephonic conversation last year, PM Narendra Modi and Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr had identified partnership in digital economy, particularly the financial sector, as a priority area for bilateral engagement.
This MoU would serve as an enabler in building such a partnership by providing an institutional framework for cooperation on three key areas: digitalisation of payments, direct benefit transfer using national ID and financial inclusion.
