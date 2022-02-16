India, Philippines to expand ties in defence, maritime

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 15

India and the Philippines have agreed to further strength their engagement in counter-terrorism, defence and maritime security, covering defence capabilities as well as military training and capacity building.

These were the key takeaways of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar’s visit to Manila from February 13 to 15.

This was the first high-level contact between the two countries after the landmark $375 million deal to sell Brahmos missile system to the Philippines.

Due to the shared interest in diversifying supply chains, the two sides agreed to make efforts to expand economic cooperation as well as trade and investment links in a range of areas such as agriculture, infrastructure, health and pharmaceuticals, tourism and information communication technologies. —