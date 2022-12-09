 India, PM Modi became ‘voice of world’: Jaishankar on ending Ukraine conflict through dialogue, diplomacy : The Tribune India

India, PM Modi became ‘voice of world’: Jaishankar on ending Ukraine conflict through dialogue, diplomacy

He also said New Delhi has taken 'side' of well-being of Indian citizens in conflict and that India is among countries with whom all sides are sharing their views

India, PM Modi became ‘voice of world’: Jaishankar on ending Ukraine conflict through dialogue, diplomacy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar- File photo



PTI

New Delhi, December 9

India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have become the “voice of the world”, especially of the developing countries, in pushing for an end to the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy as soon as possible, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

He also said that New Delhi has taken the “side” of the well-being of Indian citizens in the conflict and that India is among the countries with whom all sides are sharing their views.

“The Indian government has taken the side of the well-being of Indian citizens,” the external affairs minister said at the Aaj Tak Agenda programme, while replying to a question on which side New Delhi is backing.

Jaishankar said a large number of countries are pushing for ending the conflict as soon as possible through dialogue and diplomacy as its impact is being felt on prices of food, energy and fertilisers.

“I think today India and Prime Minister Modi, in a way, have become the voice of the world, particularly of the developing countries because its (conflict’s) is being felt by the developing countries,” he said.

Since the Ukraine conflict began in February, Prime Minister Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a number of times.

In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi said that there can be “no military solution” and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

In his bilateral meeting with Putin in Uzbekistan on September 16, Modi said “today’s era is not of war” and nudged the Russian leader to end the conflict.

Asked whether India can become the peacemaker in ending the conflict, Jaishankar said did not give a direct reply.

“It is difficult to say anything at this point,” he said, but added that it will depend on the situation.

“I can at least say that there are some countries with whom all sides share their views. We are among these countries,” he said.

Asked about India’s presidency of the G20, Jaishankar described it as a matter of pride and that the Centre has support of all states and other stakeholders.

To a question on allegations by certain opposition leaders that the government was hyping up India’s presidency of the grouping, the external affairs minister said they are entitled to have their views.

At the same time he added that “G20 is not a matter of politics and it is not a matter of dispute.” “There is a view across the country that the success of the G-20 summit will be a matter of pride for all of us,” he said.

On the eastern Ladakh border row, he said there have been some results following the talks between the two sides.

He said the results have come because of the deployment of the Army India made in the region following escalation of tensions in 2020.

On ties with Pakistan, Jaishankar said cross border terrorism should never be accepted as normal.

“Can you give one example of one neighbour resorting to terrrism day and night against another neighbour,” he asked, making it clear that talks with Pakistan cannot happen if that country does not stop cross border terrorism against India.

“We should never accept that any country has any right to support terrorism,” he said.

Asked about government’s views India-Pakistan cricket ties and requirement of cricket players to visit each other’s country for certain tournaments, Jaishankar did not give a direct reply.

“Tournaments keep coming. Let’s see,” he said.

#Narendra Modi #S Jaishankar #Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

2
Himachal

Drama in Himachal Pradesh: Congress Legislature Party meeting begins to discuss appointment of next CM; show of strength by Pratibha Singh’s supporters

3
Himachal

Pratibha Singh, Sukhwinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri in race for Congress CM's post in Himachal Pradesh

4
Punjab

Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla's security guard succumbs

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin driver in UK gets 16 years in jail for killing man, pregnant daughter

6
Punjab

3 police protectees killed in Punjab in a month

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Vicky Middukhera’s brother gives phone, documents to police

8
Punjab

'How long can police protect you?', gangsters had warned Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla

9
Bathinda

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

10
Himachal

Hectic lobbying in Himachal Congress, CM hopefuls woo legislators

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Top News

Drama in Himachal Pradesh: Congress Legislature Party meeting begins; show of strength by Pratibha Singh’s supporters

Newly elected Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs authorise party high command to pick next CM

Team of Congress central observers, led by Chhattisgarh CM B...

New CLP leader: Congress will take ‘consensus’ decision based on views of MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, says Mallikarjun Kharge

New CLP leader: Congress will take ‘consensus’ decision based on views of MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, says Mallikarjun Kharge

‘Observers sent to the hill state were seeking the individua...

FIFA World Cup: Croatia beat Brazil on penalties to reach semi-finals

FIFA World Cup: Croatia beat Brazil on penalties to reach semi-finals

Croatia now await the winner of Argentina and the Netherland...

Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court

Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said that only ...

Rajya Sabha witnesses din as private member’s Bill on Uniform Civil Code gets introduced in upper house

Rajya Sabha witnesses din as private member’s Bill on Uniform Civil Code gets introduced in upper house

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena moved for leave to introduce the Bil...


Cities

View All

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation during Lok Sabha session

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation

Taxi driver shot at on busy Queens Road in Amritsar

Extradited from Vienna, NIA nabs mastermind of Tarn Taran blast

Three arrested for helping gangster flee police custody in Amritsar

Online booking for Attari ceremony from January 1

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

23 EV charging stations all powered up, to open soon in Chandigarh

23 EV charging stations all powered up, to open soon in Chandigarh

Snatchers on prowl: Miscreants have free run at Chandigarh railway station

Punjab rights panel seeks report on Patiala ki Rao rivulet mess

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Waste processing: Chandigarh to adopt NEERI-suggested technology

Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Of lost deposits: BJP posts AAP’s poll performance analysis

Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

BJP demands DCW chief’s removal after court orders framing of charges over ‘illegal’ appointments

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in city

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in Jalandhar

Nakodar businessman’s killing shocks kin, traders’ fraternity

'How long can police protect you?', gangsters had warned Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla

Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla's security guard succumbs

Help end water crisis: Balbir Singh Seechewal

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

No confirmed swine flu case in 8 days, Ludhiana district still remains worst-hit

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Cable Mess-III: Bundles of huge cables on National Highway-44 pose threat to people

Contractual bus staff in Ludhiana seek regular jobs

Patiala sees worst dengue outbreak in 4 years

Patiala sees worst dengue outbreak in 4 years

Punjabi University, Patiala sanitation workers stage protest, litter campus

Punjab's inter-university youth festival to raise awareness on drugs, gun culture

Patiala Development Authority begins e-auction of residential, business units

Jai Inder Kaur celebrates BJP’s win in Gujarat