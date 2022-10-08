India protests US envoy Donald Blome's visit to PoK

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 7

India has conveyed its objection to the US about its Ambassador in Islamabad visiting Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) earlier this week.

“We have conveyed our objections about his visit and meetings,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told the media here on Friday.

The US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome’s visit to PoK was highlighted by the local US embassy with a series of tweets over the three days when he was in the disputed region.

In April too, the MEA had objected to US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s visit to PoK. It was the first official US delegation to PoK in three years.

Omar had directly commented on the human rights issue in J&K.

On the F-16 military package to Pakistan, Bagchi said the US side had made some clarifications, but “our views are very well known to the US side on the use of F-16s for counter-terrorism operations”.

On India’s reaction to the US sanctioning Tibalaji Petrochem Private Limited for trading in Iranian oil, Bagchi said this was a new development and the matter was being examined.

Probably for the first time, the US has imposed sanctions against an Indian company for being part of an eight-company ring that “purchased millions of dollars’ worth” of Iranian petroleum products for “onward shipment to China”.

