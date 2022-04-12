India ready to supply food stock to world if WTO permits: PM Modi

World amazed to learn that India is providing free ration to nearly 80 crore of its people for over 2 years following the emergence of Covid-19, says Modi

India ready to supply food stock to world if WTO permits: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

PTI

Ahmedabad, April 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said during his talk with US President Joe Biden, he offered to supply India's food stock to the world if the World Trade Organisation (WTO) accords permission.

Food stock in different parts of the world is dwindling due to the war (in Ukraine), Modi said after inaugurating a boys' hostel and education complex of Shree Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj near Ahmedabad in Gujarat via video link.

He said the world is amazed to learn that India is providing free ration to nearly 80 crore of its people for over two years following the emergence of Covid-19.

"Providing good grains to crore of people for such a long time does amaze the world," he said.

Today, the world is facing an uncertain situation as nobody is getting what they want. Petrol, oil and fertilizers are hard to procure as all the doors are getting closed. Everybody wants to secure their stocks after this (Russia-Ukraine) war began, Modi said.

"The world is facing a new problem now; the food stock of the world is getting empty, I was talking to the US President, and he also raised this issue. I suggested that if WTO gives permission, India is ready to supply food stock to the world from tomorrow," he said.

"We already have enough food for our people but our farmers seem to have made arrangements to feed the world. However, we have to work according to the laws of the world, so I don't know when WTO will give permission and we can supply food to the world," Modi said.

Goddess Annapurna is the reigning deity of Leuva Patels, a sub-sect of the politically significant Patidar community in Gujarat. On the occasion, the PM also performed a virtual ground-breaking ceremony for a hospital coming up at Adalaj village near Ahmedabad.

In his address, Modi lauded the Patidars, saying the community remains at the forefront in providing help to the needy people.

He said the Indian government recently got back an idol of Goddess Annapurna, which was stolen many decades back, from Canada and installed it back at a temple in Kashi.

Stressing on the need to switch to natural farming to save the earth from harmful effects of chemicals, the PM said farmers will definitely get good results within three to four years.

Sharing his views on the ongoing fight against malnutrition, Modi said it is the lack of knowledge about the right food, and not lack of food, which is largely responsible for malnutrition.

To make the masses aware about nutritional values of various food items, the prime minister urged the Annapurna Dham trust president, Narhari Amin, who is a Rajya Sabha member, to telecast a video showing benefits of healthy food on TV inside the newly constructed dining hall on the campus.

On the occasion, Modi praised Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, saying his government did a very good job on the Covid-19 vaccination front.

"Many businessmen as well as members of the Patidar community frequently go abroad. Authorities in those countries ask them whether they have taken the precaution dose or not. Now, we have also started administering a precaution dose of Covid-19. People can now take it and go abroad," he said.

The PM also urged the young generation to get trained as per the needs of "Industry 4.0".

"This is an era of skill development. I am talking about the new set of skills compatible with Industry 4.0. Children should be prepared for such skills. I am confident that Gujarat will take a lead in this direction," he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Ghaziabad school shut, Noida school goes online after students and teachers test Covid positive

2
Punjab

Rain expected to bring some relief amidst heatwave and dry spell over North India

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu tweets about wife's illness, prays for her speedy recovery

4
Punjab

Congress show-causes ex-PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar, former minister KV Thomas for anti-party activities

5
Punjab

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

6
Nation

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes Kashmir in his inaugural speech; pledges ‘diplomatic and moral support’

7
Himachal

Poor conveyance, group tours to Shimla decline

8
Himachal

Himachal AAP Mahila Morcha chief, office-bearers join BJP; AAP dissolves state working committee

9
Nation virtual meet

Direct talks to resolve Ukraine-Russia conflict, PM Modi tells Biden; does not mention sanctions

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala faces criticism from AAP leaders over song calling Punjabis traitors

Don't Miss

View All
Twitteratis slam tourists over driving SUV through Ladakh’s Pangong lake
J & K

Twitterati slam tourists over driving SUV through Ladakh's Pangong lake

Restoration of berry trees at Golden Temple begins
Amritsar

Restoration of centuries-old berry trees at Golden Temple begins

Keylong sees hottest day after 10 years
Himachal

Keylong sees hottest day after 10 years

Poor conveyance, group tours to Shimla decline
Himachal

Poor conveyance, group tours to Shimla decline

Amid help for Ukraine appeal, old video of Pakistani woman confronting Priyanka Chopra for ‘encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan’ surfaces
Trending

Amid help for Ukraine appeal, old video of Pakistani woman confronting Priyanka Chopra for ‘encouraging war against Pakistan’ surfaces

Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Top Stories

Made-in-India Dornier plane takes off for first commercial flight

Made-in-India Dornier plane takes off for first commercial flight

Accompanied by senior government officers, Scindia and Rijij...

Raja Warring targets CM Bhagwant Mann over Centre ‘interfering’ in the state law and order

Punjab opposition targets Bhagwant Mann over Kejriwal 'interference'

Warring takes a dig at the CM over Arvind Kejriwal summoning...

US reaffirms its continued support for India’s permanent membership in reformed UNSC, NSG

US reaffirms its continued support for India’s permanent membership in reformed UNSC, NSG

The US praises India for its significant contributions as a ...

CM Bhagwant Mann orders private schools to display list of shops for selling books and uniform

CM Bhagwant Mann orders private schools to display list of shops for selling books and uniform

Mann directs education department to ensure strict complianc...

Punjab witnesses power outages because of coal shortage

Punjab witnesses power outages because of coal shortage

Power situation continues to be grim as 4 thermal units rema...

Cities

View All

No ‘badlav’ visible: Illegal hoardings all over the place in Amritsar

No 'badlav' visible: Illegal hoardings all over the place in Amritsar

Harvesting picks up pace, daily arrival touches 635 MT in Amritsar district

Restoration of centuries-old berry trees at Golden Temple begins

Revision of PSEB Class XII Term-II: Delay may put pressure on students: Teachers

Amritsar: Teenager alleges rape, youth booked

Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Bathinda: Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

National awards for 2 Bathinda villages

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Commuters face hardships as App-based cabs, autos remain off road today against rise in fuel prices

Chandigarh commuters face hardships as app-based cabs, autos remain off road against rise in fuel prices

Mercury in Chandigarh rises to 40.7°C

Mohali: Two nailed for firing in Phase 5 market

Heat wave: Stay indoors, Mohali residents advised

Chandigarh Tricity Comprehensive Mobility Plan: RITES digging deep into travel patterns

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Govt seeks report from JNU on students' clash on Ram Navami

Delhi farmhouse caretaker lynched on suspicion slaughtering cows, selling beef

Want to see what improvements BJP brought in Gujarat govt schools in 27 years: Manish Sisodia

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Yet another theft reported in city; cash, ornaments stolen

Yet another theft reported in Jalandhar; cash, ornaments stolen

59-yr-old Shahkot man held for raping 15-yr-old girl

Goraya: Robbers take away NRI's car at gunpoint

Demolition drive: Jalandhar Civic body razes illegal shops, colonies

Farm labour: Bihar man's missing sons rescued

NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

Mattewara Forest: NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhhiana district

Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi gets cut in road divider opened on Southern Bypass

Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu inspects wheat procurement arrangements

Rs 3.5 lakh stolen from medical store in Ludhiana

Farm fires back, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Farm fires back in Punjab, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Severe heat wave forecast for Patiala district

Fatehgarh Sahib: DBA holds blood donation camp