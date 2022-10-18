India records 1,542 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in over 6 months: Govt

New Delhi, October 18
India saw a single-day rise of 1,542 coronavirus infections, the lowest in 182 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The case tally climbed to 4,46,32,430, while the active cases have declined to 26,449, it said. There has been a decrease of 385 cases in the active covid caseload in 24 hours.
The death toll increased to 5,28,913 with eight fresh fatalities, which include five deaths reconciled by Kerala. The three new fatalities were reported from Gujarat, Odisha and West Bengal, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, the health ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.68 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.02 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,77,068, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry, 219.37 crore doses of vaccines against covid have been administered in the country under the nationwide covid vaccination drive.
