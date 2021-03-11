India records 15,754 new covid cases, 39 more deaths

New Delhi, August 19
India saw a single-day rise of 15,754 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of covid-19 cases to 4,43,14,618, with the active cases increasing to 1,01,830, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll climbed to 5,27,253 with 47 fatalities which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprised 0.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.58 per cent, the health ministry said.
An increase of 487 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.47 per cent, and weekly at 3.9 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,85,535, while the overall fatality rate has been 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry, a total of 209.27 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Among the 39 new fatalities eight were from Delhi, six from Maharashtra, four from Karnataka, three each from Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal, two each from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...