India records 2,401 fresh covid cases

New Delhi, October 16
With 2,401 fresh cases, India's covid tally has climbed to 4,46,28,828, while the number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 26,625, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.
The death toll due to the viral disease has risen to 5,28,895 with 21 more fatalities, including 16 reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.
The active cases account for 0.06 per cent of the total caseload, while the national covid recovery rate has gone up to 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of seven cases was recorded in the active covid caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.04 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.05 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,40,73,308, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry, 219.32 crore doses of covid vaccines have been administered to beneficiaries across the country so far.
Of the five fresh fatalities, two were reported from Chhattisgarh and one each was recorded in Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal.
