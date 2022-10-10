India records 2,424 new coronavirus infections

PTI

New Delhi, October 10

India saw a single-day rise of 2,424 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of covid-19 cases to 4,46,14,437, while the active cases have declined to 28,079, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The overall death toll has climbed to 5,28,814 with 15 fatalities, which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am said.

The active cases comprised 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 514 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.65 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.27 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,57,544, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 218.99 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.