India records 2.86 lakh new Covid cases, 573 more deaths

PTI

New Delhi, January 27

With 2,86,384 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of Covid cases rose to 4,03,71,500, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,91,700 with 573 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases had decreased to 22,02,472 and comprised 5.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate had decreased to 93.33 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 20,546 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The 573 new fatalities include 140 from Kerala and 79 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,91,700 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,316 from Maharashtra, 52,281 from Kerala, 38,705 from Karnataka, 37,359 from Tamil Nadu, 25,710 from Delhi, 23,106 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,445 from West Bengal.