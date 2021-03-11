India records 2,927 fresh covid-19 cases, 32 deaths in a day

PTI

New Delhi, April 27

India recorded 2,927 fresh infections in a day which pushed the case tally to 4,30,65,496 while the active caseload increased to 16,279, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,23,654 with 32 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

While the active cases increased by 643 in a day and comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the national covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.59 per cent, the government said.

While 4,25,25,563 people have recuperated from the disease so far, the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

India has so far administered over 188.19 crore doses of covid-19 vaccines.

The 32 fatalities reported in a day include 26 from Kerala. Four deaths were reported from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi and Mizoram.

A total of 5,23,654 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,838 from Maharashtra, 68,916 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,169 from Delhi, 23,505 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,201 from West Bengal.