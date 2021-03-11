India records 3,545 new covid cases, 27 deaths in a day

PTI

New Delhi, May 6

India reported 3,545 new covid infections in a day taking the tally of cases reported so far to 4,30,94,938 while the number of active cases declined to 19,688, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,24,002 with 27 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active cases comprised 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

According to it, the daily positivity rate was 0.76 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.79 per cent.

India's active caseload decreased by 31 in a day.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,25,51,248, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far have exceeded 189.81 crore.