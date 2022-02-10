India records 67,084 new Covid cases, 1,241 more deaths

New Delhi, February 10
India logged 67,084 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of Covid cases to 4,24,78,060, while the active cases declined to 7,90,789, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The death toll climbed to 5,06,520 with 1,241 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprised 1.86 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate had further improved to 96.95 per cent, the ministry said.
A reduction of 1,02,039 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...