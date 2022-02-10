India records 67,084 new Covid cases, 1,241 more deaths

PTI

New Delhi, February 10

India logged 67,084 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of Covid cases to 4,24,78,060, while the active cases declined to 7,90,789, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,06,520 with 1,241 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 1.86 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate had further improved to 96.95 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,02,039 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.