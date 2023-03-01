India records hottest Feb since 1901

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, February 28

India reported the warmest February this year since 1901 with average maximum temperature touching 29.54 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Less rainfall, clear skies and persistent anti-cyclone conditions led to abnormal rise in the maximum temperature in February, the weather office said.

The other possible reason for the rise in temperature was reduced frequency of western disturbances, which bring rain in February. The highest temperature was recorded on February 19, said the IMD. The previous highest average temperature in February was recorded in 2016 when the mercury touched 29.48°C.

Rainfall was below normal by a massive 44 per cent from January 1 to February 27. The highest deficit was in Central India (-87 per cent) followed by southern peninsula (-60 per cent), east and northeast India (-55 per cent) and north-west India (-29 per cent).

Northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, and New Delhi, reeled under unusually above-normal maximum temperatures throughout the month.

SC Bhan, scientist and head hydromet and agromet advisory services, IMD, said: “Relation, if any, between rising temperature in February and global warming is a matter of investigation. Only a detailed study can be commented after the study only.”

As to the impact of rise in temperature on standing wheat crop, Bhan said the Union agricultural ministry had already issued a warning and was geared up to tackle any situation arising out of rising temperature.

In March, the crucial month for the maturity of winter-sown crops, above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except peninsular India, the IMD said.

“Summer is likely to be hotter than the last year. Above normal maximum temperatures will be witnessed,” said an IMD official.

The IMD said the probability of heatwaves occurring from March to May was likely to increase over many regions of Central and northwest India. However, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi would not witness heatwaves in March. But in subsequent months of April and May, the number of heatwaves will rise in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, according to the IMD. Winter witnessed a below normal rainfall because of no western disturbances.

Normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of peninsular India, east-central India and some isolated pockets of northeast India.

