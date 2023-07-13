India regaining its rightful place in the world order: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is regaining its rightful position in the world and aims to become a leading player in AI, Quantum Computing, Semiconductors, Space and Defence.

“Our exports have never been war and subjugation, but yoga, ayurveda, spirituality, science, mathematics, and Astronomy. We have always been a contributor to global peace and progress,’’ said Modi in an interview to a French publication, coinciding with his visit to Paris.

“As India grows, our contribution towards global good will further increase, and our capabilities and resources will continue to be directed towards the larger good of humanity, not to raise claims against others or challenge the international order,’’ he said.

Speaking of the phenomenal rise in the relationship between India and the US in the last few years, the PM said this was because the “partnership is perfectly placed’’ in terms of interests, vision, commitments and complementarities to address the challenges of our times and contribute in a significant way to shaping the global order.

Not mentioning China, he said India’s interests in the Indo-Pacific region are ``vast’’ and it has always stood for peaceful resolution of differences through dialogue and diplomacy, respecting sovereignty, international law and the rules-based international order.

“Our partnership, including in the Indo Pacific region, is not directed against, or at the expense of any country….more broadly, we aim to advance peace and stability in the region,’’ he observed.

India, he said, will be a bridge between the Global South and the Western world. On being asked whether the country wanted to be the leader, he said, “I feel that the word `leader’ is quite heavy and India should not arrogate or assume any position. I see India being that strong shoulder that if Global South has to make that high jump.’’

He also reiterated India’s dismay over its exclusion from the global high table. ``How can the UN Security Council claim to speak for the world when its most populous country, and its largest democracy, is not a permanent member ?’’ he asked, adding that French President Emmanuel Macron shared his views on the international order.

The PM expressed caution on the universal appeal of ``Western values’’ and said philosophies from every corner of the world ``have to be considered’’. He also touched upon India’s ``soft power’’, pointing out the global reach of its cinema and music, the renewed interest for Ayurveda medicine and Yoga having become a household.

#Narendra Modi