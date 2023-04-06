India reiterates demand for action on vandalism of missions, temples abroad after anti-India graffiti found on Canada temple wall

New Delhi, April 6
Reacting to anti-India graffiti being again sprayed on the walls of a Hindu temple in Ontario, Canada, for the fifth time in six months, the Ministry of External Affairs said it will “continue to insist action is taken and more importantly ensure that this doesn’t happen again.’’
Asked at a media briefing if he saw a pattern in the incidents of attacks on Indian missions as well as spray painting anti-Modi and pro-Khalistan slogans on temple walls, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “pattern or not want to see action against perpetrators. The issue is of not having a recurrence of such incidents.’’
The latest incident at BAPS Temple has been reported to the local police for necessary action along with images that showed anti-India and anti- Modi slogans. An earlier graffiti on February 14 at the Shri Ram Mandir in Mississauga, Canada, described Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as a “martyr.’’
“We have made it pretty clear what action we expect from host governments about security of diplomatic premises and safety of personnel. What is important is that action taken. We are hopeful that countries would take legal and security measures. But this, the host government has to do,’’ he observed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Home Ministry recommends CBI probe against Oxfam India over alleged violations of foreign funds Act
After Aman Biradari, Oxfam India second NGO against whom hom...
Setback to Congress: Veteran leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony joins BJP
Slams the Congress leadership for working for a 'single fami...
India asks China revoke visa freeze on its journalists
Journalists from China are unfairly treated in India: Chines...
'Like Lord Hanuman': PM Modi draws divine analogy to pledge fight against graft, nepotism
Attacks Congress and like-minded parties for ‘baadshashi’ mi...
'Rs 50 lakh-crore Budget passed without debate; ruling party MPs disrupted Parliament to divert attention from Adani issue': Kharge accuses Modi Govt of House washout
Congress chief accuses Modi Govt of not walking the talk on ...