India reiterates demand for action on vandalism of missions, temples abroad after anti-India graffiti found on Canada temple wall

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

Reacting to anti-India graffiti being again sprayed on the walls of a Hindu temple in Ontario, Canada, for the fifth time in six months, the Ministry of External Affairs said it will “continue to insist action is taken and more importantly ensure that this doesn’t happen again.’’

Asked at a media briefing if he saw a pattern in the incidents of attacks on Indian missions as well as spray painting anti-Modi and pro-Khalistan slogans on temple walls, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “pattern or not want to see action against perpetrators. The issue is of not having a recurrence of such incidents.’’

The latest incident at BAPS Temple has been reported to the local police for necessary action along with images that showed anti-India and anti- Modi slogans. An earlier graffiti on February 14 at the Shri Ram Mandir in Mississauga, Canada, described Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as a “martyr.’’

“We have made it pretty clear what action we expect from host governments about security of diplomatic premises and safety of personnel. What is important is that action taken. We are hopeful that countries would take legal and security measures. But this, the host government has to do,’’ he observed.

#Canada