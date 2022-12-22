India reopens e-visa for Canadians

New Delhi, December 21
As ties begin to warm up despite the Khalistan irritant, India has restored the e-visa facility for Canadian passport-holders, the High Commission of India in Ottawa has announced.
Canadians who have applied for visas through various BLS Centres have been advised to wait for their issuance as applications will be processed on priority.
Australia’s recently released Indo-Pacific Strategy sees India as providing “strategic importance and leadership” — both across the region and globally. Following the conversation between Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar earlier this month, Canada’s Deputy High Commissioner Amanda Strohan had said Ottawa would fully back India’s G20 presidency. Both Foreign Ministers appear to have applied the reset at their in-person meeting in November.
