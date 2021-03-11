India reports 14,917 new coronavirus infections; active cases increase to 1,17,508

Tally reaches 4,42,68,381; death toll climbs to 5,27,069 with 32 fatalities

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file

PTI

New Delhi, August 15

With 14,917 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s case tally rose to 4,42,68,381, while the active cases have increased to 1,17,508, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,27,069 with 32 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. In the latest figure, Kerala has reconciled four earlier fatalities.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.52 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.65 per cent, according to the ministry.

The active cases account for 0.27 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 647 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,23,804, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 208.25 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; and 90 lakh on November 20. It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

The 28 new fatalities included five from Delhi, three each from Karnataka and Maharashtra and two each from Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and one each from Assam, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

