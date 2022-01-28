India reports 2.5 lakh new Covid cases, 627 more deaths

PTI

New Delhi, January 28

With 2,51,209 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.06 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,92,327 with 627 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases decreased by 96,861 to reach 21,05,611 - 5.18 per cent of the total infections - while the country's recovery rate stands at 93.6 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.88 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 17.47 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,80,24,771, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent, the ministry said. After the Friday update, the total number of infections stands at 4,06,22,709, it said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 164.44 crore.