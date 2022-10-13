India reports 2,786 new covid cases

New Delhi, October 13
India registered a single-day rise of 2,786 new covid cases, taking the country's tally of infections to 4,46,21,319, while the count of active cases has increased to 26,509, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,28,847 with 12 fatalities being recorded, including six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Active cases now comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 217 cases has been recorded in the active covid caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.08 per cent, and the weekly positivity rate at 1.05 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,40,65,963, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.
According to the ministry, 219.15 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid vaccination drive.
The six new fatalities reported include four from Maharashtra and one each from Kerala and West Bengal.
