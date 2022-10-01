India reports 3,805 new covid cases

PTI

New Delhi, October 1

India saw a single-day rise of 3,805 new coronavirus infections, taking India's tally of covid-19 cases to 4,45,91,112, while the active cases declined to 38,293, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,655 with 26 fatalities, which include 13 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.

Of the 13 fresh fatalities, five were reported from Maharashtra and two from Kerala.

The active cases comprised 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate increased to 98.73 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 1,290 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.29 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.39 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,24,164, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 218.68 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.