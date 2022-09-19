India reports 4,800 new covid cases

New Delhi, September 19
With 4,858 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of covid cases rose to 4,45,39,046, while the active cases increased to 48,027, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The death toll has climbed to 5,28,355 with 18 fatalities, which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid recovery rate has increased to 98.71 per cent, the health ministry said.
An increase of 105 cases has been recorded in the active covid caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.76 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was at 1.78 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,62,664, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry, 216.7 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid vaccination drive.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates; girl-hostellers leave for home; no teaching till Sept 24
A committee, including students, university officials, admin...
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
Enforcement Directorate summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak for questioning in Delhi Excise policy case
Manish Sisodia says Pathak has got nothing to do with the ex...