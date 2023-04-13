India reports more than 10,000 new Covid cases, highest in nearly eight months

New Delhi, April 13
India recorded a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases, highest in nearly eight months, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The number of active cases has increased to 44,998, the data updated on Thursday showed.
India had reported 7,830 coronavirus infections on Wednesday.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.02 per cent. The active cases now constitute 0.10 per cent of the total infections.
The nationwide COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,42,10,127.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.
